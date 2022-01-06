Cold snap continues; Wind Chill Advisory issued for far western suburbs

The cold snap continues in the Chicago area.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Friday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall. Grundy, Livingston and Ford counties.

Thursday will be the oldest night of the season to date. A few flurries can’t be ruled out. Northwest winds combined with the frigid temps will produce wind chills from 5 to 15-below by morning.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY for the far western suburbs from 9pm through 9AM Friday. Combination of frigid temperatures and 8-16 mph winds will create wind chills of -10 to -20. Dress in multiple layers if you must head outdoors. #ilwx #babyitscoldoutside 🥶 pic.twitter.com/f8OqoTTpOC — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) January 6, 2022

Friday will see a good deal of sunshine through some scattered clouds–but quite cold. High 13. Chicago’s coldest daytime high of the season to date and since last February. Wind chills no higher the low single digits in the afternoon.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Not as cold for the weekend however.

Saturday will cloud over, turning windy. Chance of some light late-day snow or a bit of sleet, continuing into Saturday night. Saturday wind gusts build to 30 to 40 mph. High Saturday 34. Low Saturday night 24.

Sunday will see clearing, windy and colder. Gusts to 25 mph. High 24 but falling into the teens.