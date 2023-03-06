Low pressure passed across northern Illinois on Monday bringing scattered thunderstorms and a brief influx of springlike temps. Showers and t-storms formed along a corridor of stronger low-level SW winds, producing brief downpours and small hail in parts of the metro area. More typical of early April, temps reached the mid 50s across much of the city, and peaked around 60 across the far south suburbs. Seventy-degree warmth was observed as nearby as central Illinois. By early Tuesday sprawling high pressure centered over central Canada will have established rather brisk NE winds that are to support and extended period of below normal temperatures into next week. Temperatures during the period of March 11-16 are forecast to average nearly 10 degrees below normal. Along with the downturn in temps will come a likelihood of snow as a weather system crosses the Midwest Thursday night into Friday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction