Cold front sweeps in and sends temps plunging in Chicago area

Wow! What a difference a day makes.

Compared to 24 hours ago, temps are down 32-degrees in Winnetka and Lake Forest, down 30-degrees in Chicago’s Loop and Northbrook and down 29-degrees in Gary. (as of 11 a.m. Wednesday)

10am CDT Wed temps







The windshifting cold front which swept into the area last evening sent temps crashing beginning in the early evening on the North Shore and produced an extraordinary five minute temp plunge at O’Hare from 7:55 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Yet the last of yesterday’s record-tying warmth (Chicago’s Tuesday high of 87-deg tied the 1986 record for April 27) holds on in the far south suburbs where late Wednesday morning temps are in the 70s.

Even as temps hover at 44-degree at Lake Forest and Calumet Harbor and 46 in Chicago’s Loop, the 11 a.m. Wednesday temps are 72 at Bonfield and Kankakee, 71 at Coal City and 70 at Rensselaer, IN—-a near 30 deg temp spread over less than 60 miles.

It’s in the moist (high dew point) air downstate that bulk of rainfall is to occur in the coming 48 hours. That’s the region identified by National Weather Service precip forecasters are indicating as the region in which excessive rainfall is anticipated.

Predicted 48 hour rainfall covering all the rain projected to fall between now and Friday morning





