The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM

North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s

South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s

NNE winds 15 to 30 mph

Clouds and a few widely scattered showers possible, especially close-in along Lake Michigan

Thursday Temperature Timeline – O’Hare International Airport

Cold frontal passage near 2PM – wind shift from SW to NNE

Temps increase to lower 70s before front, steady fall in temps after frontal passage.

Friday Set-up: Chicago embedded in cold air from Northern Canada

N flow pulls cold air from northern Canada into the Great lakes/Chicago area

Warm air pushed farther south – extending from Rockies across Gulf Coast states

Thursday-Friday Lake Michigan Wave Heights

NNE winds 20 to 30 mph expected to build waves on lake Michigan Thursday – Friday