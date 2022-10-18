Wednesday morning – Freeze Warnings in effect to our south – from the southern plains through the Gulf Coast states up the Appalachians into Pennsylvania. The growing season has ended in our area as well as to our far west and NW into the northern/central Plains and Midwest experiencing lows in the teens and 20s.

Another high temp in the 40s Wednesday

It will make three consecutive days with highs in the 40s – it doesn’t happen very often this early in the Fall season…Since 1972, we have had just 4 years (1989, 1999, 2000, 2009) when we had at least 3 consecutive days in the 40s

Wednesday’s set-up

With strong northerly flow aloft, cold air is still directed into the Great lakes/Chicago area, but at the same time transitional/warm air over the Plains/Rockies is beginning to move east toward Chicago. The Low pressure center just north of Lake Huron is forecast to move north into Hudson bay Thursday/Friday.