Cold Christmas: Blast of cold air to swoop in Thursday

Uncomfortably cold air is headed this way Christmas Eve (Thursday) and Christmas Day (Friday).

Temperatures will drop from near 50 degrees on Wednesday in the Chicago area to low teens by Thursday morning, while wind chills will dive into single digits.

On Friday temperatures will continue to drop, hitting single digits on the thermometer with wind chills as low as -3 to -9 degrees.

That’s a dangerous level of cold air, especially coming after unseasonable 50 degree warmth Wednesday and with roaring WNW winds accompanying the frigid air.

But there are several things to keep in mind. The core of the coming cold blast is to spend basically two days in the area, easing to upper 20s to mid 30s during the day over the weekend. So it will be cold but hardly as cold as the late-week blast.

This year’s cold blast is also likely to bring accumulating snows to snow belts downwind of the Great Lakes. System snow is likely to accumulate over the Eastern Midwest and across the North Woods. Snow to our north has been in shorter than usual supply.

While it will be cold this Christmas, compared to what happened here around the holiday in 1983 this week will be a comparative cakewalk.

Coming just a year after the warmest Christmas on record saw temperatures in the 60s in 1982, the cold blast of 1983 can only be described as “barbaric!”

December 25, 1983 saw an official high temperatures here of a bone-chilling -5 degrees and Christmas morning low of -17 degrees.

Never over the term of official records here dating back to 1871 had a Christmas produced that level of cold air. A mammoth arctic high pressure with an eye-popping central pressure of 1062 mb. (31.36″) was behind the brutal chill. All told, 125 cities east of the Rockies established new record lows and at 34 locations recorded coldest December average temperature ever recorded.

What a difference a year can make here!

