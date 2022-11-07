Observed surface air temps at 3 PM Monday
SW-W flow across central/eastern United States has polar air pent up across Canada, Alaska and the northern Rockies
Pattern shift to tap into polar air
Forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon
by: Paul Merzlock, Jennifer Kohnke
Posted:
Updated:
SW-W flow across central/eastern United States has polar air pent up across Canada, Alaska and the northern Rockies
Forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now