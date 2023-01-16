Moist air wrapping into a center of low pressure over northern Iowa on Monday spread bands of rain across the Midwest. Unseasonable 50-degree dew points extended into central Illinois, maintaining a solid deck of low overcast across the Chicago area, and bringing the city its 8th day this month with zero sunshine. Through the 16th, this January has offered a mere 20% of possible sunshine, just half of what is normal. Though partial sun is to emerge on Tuesday, another weather system is forecast to begin spreading a lowering overcast across our area by midday Wednesday. This next system, which moved inland from the California coast on Monday, is expected to pass across northern Illinois early Thursday morning meaning Chicagoans can expect another round of wet weather. As the storm center moves NE, precipitation will likely transition to snow showers, but with temps remaining above freezing through Thursday afternoon little or no accumulation is forecast. More clouds are due to arrive over the weekend with a chance of snow or flurries about Sunday.

