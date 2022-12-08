After a bright start to December, the month’s sunshine total continues to dwindle. Including the 45% of possible sunshine observed Thursday, the December total now stands at 50%. Cloudiness will dominate area skies over the next several days. Satellite imagery late Thursday showed a weather system churning over the Plains. This feature will move eastward across the western Great Lakes on Friday spreading low clouds, rain, snow, and fog across the region. The Chicago area has been off the southern fringe of a wintry air mass that has brought accumulating snow and bitter cold to parts of the upper Midwest. As Friday’s system impacts the area, temps along the Wisconsin state line are expected to be low enough to support a period of snow that may persist into midday. Heavier bursts of snow may result in slushy accumulations of 2-4 inches. For areas from the city, southward the event will be primarily rain. Another system is forecast to move across the region late Saturday. Though much weaker, this system could bring a period of light rain. Looking ahead into next week, models continue to focus on major storm development during the midweek period. This system is slated to bring rain and wind to the Chicago area followed by a turn toward colder weather.

