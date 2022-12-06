In the next few days with a W-SW 140 mph jet stream directly overhead cold temps will hold to our north. Here clouds will persist but temperatures will actually run a little above normal for early December with daytime highs reaching into the 40s and nighttime lows in the 30s.

There will be glimpses of sun but mostly cloudy skies Wednesday. Then clouds thicken and lower during the day Thursday as low pressure approaches from the southwest. There’s a good chance rain could begin in our area as early as Thursday afternoon and will likely continue through the night into Friday as the low pressure works its way past us to the our south.

There will be more clouds than sun through the weekend into the first part of next week with computer models indicating low pressure bringing us widespread rain by Tuesday.