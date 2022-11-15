A steady snow spread over the entire Chicago area early Tuesday with most accumulations occurring before noon. In general a half inch to an inch was observed at most locations with a little heavier snow 2.5 – 3.5 inches southwest of the city centered on the Ottawa, Plainfield, Naperville, Aurora area.

An upper-level low pressure trough will hold over our area Wednesday, producing extensive cloudiness along with light snow or snow showers – little or no actual accumulations are expected in NE Illinois, but WNW winds will produce heavy lake effect snow showers in SW lower Michigan and NW Indiana where accumulations could total up to a foot.



After another upper air disturbance Thursday, bitterly cold arctic-source air will hit Friday and continue through the weekend giving daily high temps in the 20s, nighttime lows in the teens and single digit wind chills.