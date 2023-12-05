Wednesday’s chill gives way to October-level Pacific air Thursday/Friday with late week highs near 60 degrees — central U.S. weekend storm threat being monitored

A MINOR SNOW SYSTEM HAS TRAVERSED THE AREA TUESDAY MORNING

A MINOR SNOW SYSTEM has traversed the area Tuesday morning producing official snow tallies of a trace at O’Hare, 0.1″ Midway and 0.3″ at the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Romeoville.

Its snow has fallen with temps at or just above freezing — so this hasn’t produced significant morning commute issues. The most significant snow tally reported by COCRAHS volunteer observers have been 2.4″ 5 miles NNW of Belvidere. Other reports have been significantly lighter — and the greatest totals have occurred away from the city and its close-in suburbs — and even those have been modest.

Weather radar snapshot at 9am CST Tuesday courtesy of Penn State Meteorology

TRUE COLOR TUESDAY MORNING GOES WEATHER SATELLITE image showing the disturbance behind this morning’s modest snow and mixed rain and drizzle. SATELLITE IMAGE: Courtesy of the College of DuPage GOES weather satellite imagery site

National Weather Service SNOWFALL ANALYSIS for the 24 hour period through 6am CST Tuesday morning (12/5/2023)

NOTE: Frank Wachowski, veteran Midway Airport NWS observer, passes along this final tally of Chicago SNOW MEASUREMENTS from Tuesday morning’s minor snow system. O’Hare received 0.3″ and Midway Airport 0.1.”

Check out the drenching rains have that have hit the Seattle area and the Pacific Northwest — and the spread of unseasonably warm temps across the country as the same Pacific air responsible for all the moisture out west spread eastward toward Chicago and the Midwest.

NWS Seattle reports the following MEGA-RAINFALL tallies from the Seattle area

Check out the ATMOSPHERIC RIVER (“PINEAPPLE EXPRESS”) sweep off the Pacific into the Pacific Northwest where heavy rains and mountain snows have been occurring.

MILD PACIFIC AIR SWEEPING INTO NORTH AMERICA TUESDAY

MILD AIR which is to reach Chicago and bring unseasonable December warmth later this week. Temps are to surge into the 50s Thursday and Friday — and may flirt with 60 across portions of the Chicago metro area Friday.

Daytime average temps here in Chicago will be on the increase over the coming work week. CHECK OUT THE DAILY TEMP SURPLUSES PROJECTED FOR CHICAGO — and keep in mind, verification of actual model projected temps have been exhibiting a “low bias.” In other words, temps have ended up warmer than predicted by our models here.

WHAT ARE THIS WINTER’S SNOW PROSPECTS HERE AND IN OTHER SNOW PRONE REGIONS OF THE LOWER 48?

The answer we so often cite so evolves around the presence of what is evolving into a STRONG El Niño in the equatorial Pacific (see the ocean temperature anomaly map I’m posting here which shows the ocean temp departures from normal currently observed across the oceans of the world — an analysis which clearly show the WARMER THAN NORMAL WATER TEMPS IN THE EQUATORIAL PACIFIC, the calling card of El Niños).

The folks It should be said up front — NO TWO El Niños are exactly alike. Many factors contribute to the nature of a cold season’s snowfall. BUT AS A GENERAL PROPOSITION, El Niño winters have often seen LESS SNOW over a wide swath of the Midwest including Chicago. Will this be a winter which bucks this trend? Time will tell — but historic trends would suggest a SUB-PAR WINTER SNOW SITUATION may be what we see here. Does that mean we’ll have NO SNOWSTORMS? DON’T COUNT ON IT! We can have a cold season with sub-par snowfalls and still see see snowstorms. There just tend to be fewer of them — and their snows tend not to stick around as long.

Snowfall during all El Niño winters (January-March) compared to the 1991-2020 average after the long-term trend has been removed. Blues indicate more snow than average; browns indicate less snow than average

Snowfall during moderate-to-strong El Niño winters (January-March)

FROM the National Weather Service’s CLIMATE PREDICTION CENTER (CPC): The most recently monthly analysis of SEA SURFACE TEMPS ANOMALIES (i.e. the departure of those ocean temps from recent historic norms)

A CLOSER LOOK at the Nov 5 to Dec 2 OCEAN TEMP ANOMALIES along and adjacent to the Equatorial Pacific — clearly showing a strengthening El Niño and the warmer than normal ocean temps associated with it

