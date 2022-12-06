The past 4 winters featured a late onset in terms of snowfall, and with no significant snow-producing systems indicated by forecast models through the next 10 to 14 days, it looks like the winter of 2022-23 is following the trend. So far, Chicago has only recorded a trace of snow this December to-date.

Snow outlook: The latest precipitation forecast

The past 4 winters featured a late onset in terms of snowfall, and with no significant snow-producing systems indicated by forecast models through the next 10 to 14 days, it looks like the winter of 2022-23 is following the trend. The latest December precipitation forecast released on November 30th now features a strong probability the month will run drier than normal suggesting the near-term forecasts are likely to be the norm for the month.

Computer Model Forecasts

While the National Weather Service’s GFS model shows no snow in Chicago through December 20th, the European model does suggest some accumulation, with more significant snowfall staying just to our north.