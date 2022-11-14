CITY’S FIRST MEASURABLE SNOW OF THE SEASON TO ARRIVE FROM THE SOUTHERN PLAINS

Satellite imagery from 4 PM CST Monday showed a rather energetic upper-level system centered over the Red River Valley. Areas of heavy snow were ongoing over parts of Oklahoma and Kansas while showers and t-storms were occurring from Arkansas to east Texas. This disturbance is forecast to reach central Indiana by early Tuesday, then reach Lower Michigan by Tuesday afternoon. On this track, a swath of accumulating snow is expected to spread across the Chicago area around daybreak on Tuesday.