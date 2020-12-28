Dear Tom,
I noticed that the Christmas Day national high in the Lower 48 was 80 degrees at Pala California. Was that a record?
Thanks,
Robert Messer,
Oak Park
Dear Robert,
It was not. We checked the National Weather Service archive of daily temperature extremes, that dates back to November 2011, and the lowest reading that we found was 72 degrees. We contacted University of Wisconsin at Green Bay geoscience Professor Emeritus Steven Dutch, who cataloged the USA Today national temperature extremes from 1995 to 2006, and he provided the following: During a Christmas cold snap from Dec. 22 to 24, 1995, there were eight sub-70-degree national highs, the lowest being 66 degrees in Parker, Arizona, and several California locations including Coronado, Thermal, National City and Monterey.