Long-term averages suggest Chicago should have a white Christmas every 2-3 years. It’s now been 4 years since the last occurrence (2017).

Based on long-term statistics, we’re overdue in ‘22

A look at our chances of having an inch or more of snow on the ground this December 25th:

Medium-range forecasts continue to be quite consistent in bringing colder air to the region in the days during the period from December 19-24th, and the European ensemble forecast also raises the possibility of at least some accumulating snow during that period.

Temperature Forecast Departures