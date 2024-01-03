Chicago weekend snowfall outlook

A storm will spin up to the lee of the Rockies and track south of Chicago. But a shield of clouds and some light snowfall beneath its far northern flank may bring some flurries or light snow to the area in the Saturday and Sunday time frame.

THE BIG STORY could be a potential winter storm early next week in the Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night time frame.

MANY QUESTIONS remain on that system—and RELIABLE ACCUMULATION FORECASTS are not yet possible. We’re still almost a week away. See more on that storm on my Facebook post on it.

New model runs, including the ensemble versions of the National Weather Service’s GFS also known as the GEFS model, the European Centre’s EPS and Environment Canada’s GEM ensemble continue to sing the same tune—and its one of potential MAJOR WINTER STORM DEVELOPMENT in the central U.S.

We’re almost a week ahead of this system’s arrival, so changes in reasoning—even big ones—can occur. The Monday night, Tuesday, and Tuesday night period next week may end up the focus of this system.

Canadian ensemble 6pm CST MON. Jan. 8 – to 6 a.m. WED. Jan. 10

At present, it’s a powerful storm sweeping the Aleutians, the Gulf of Alaska, and southwest Alaska.

An eye-catching 190 mph jet stream wind max was analyzed with that storm at the 35,000 ft. level. That’s the wind field which is coming days is to dive southeastward with the surface system and cross the Rockies emerging by Sunday evening in eastern Colorado, northeast New Mexico, and the Texas Panhandle. A predicted northeastward job is to bring the storm into the southern Midwest. Current modeling spins up an intense winter storm and huge precip shield.

Tuesday afternoon goes west image of the big storm which is to sweep into the midwest early next week according to current modeling

Of the three ensemble models, the Weather Service’s GFS/GEFS models CURRENTLY produceS the most vigorous looking closed circulation–one capable of whipping moist Gulf back into the storm’s cold back side. If true, this would produce significant heavy snow band. BUT ALL MODELS ARE GENERATING PRECIP OF VARIOUS FORMS. So the question may well become just where a significant snowfall occurs with this one—and that’s a question still open to discussion. STAY TUNED!

NWS GEFS ensemble model forecast for 6pm CST Mon. JAN. 8 to 6am Wed. JAN. 10

All this warrants continued monitoring. MANY QUESTIONS on specifics remain so anyone or site rolling out snow accumulation maps is doing so in an environment that is far too early to produce reliable snowfall forecasts. The storm has great potential–but it’s early enough in its forecast cycle that it could go off the rails.

Early look at potential snowfall next Tuesday:

Upper air patterns can offer signals–and we’re seeing the two distinct Uccellini-Kocin wind maxima at the 250 mb level in current modeling 6am CST Tue morning. If this were to verify, vigorous lift is to be in place supporting the notion of storm development. This isn’t yet carved in stone–so this is not yet a “done deal”–but it certainly catches forecasters attention and warrants monitoring

The same sort of coupled (or “combined) wind maxiuma aloft are on current forecast run off the European Centre’s ensemble model.

A LITTLE ON CHICAGO’S SNOW HISTORY BASED ON AN OFFICIAL NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SNOW RECORD HERE IN THE CITY

Historically, nearly one-third (specifically 29%) of Chicago’s seasonal snow falls in January–an amount which comes to 11.3″. February has been a close #2 with 28% of each snow season’s accumulation tallying a recent 30-year smooth record of 10.7″.

The meteorological winter months of December, January, and February have accounted for 77% of our seasonal snow here in Chicago.