Dear Tom,Why do stars twinkle but planets do not?Cleo Lerdstrom, MolineDear Cleo,Light we view from stars does, indeed, appear to oscillate more thanthat from planets. Stars are so distant that they appear as small,single points of light in the sky. Light from all celestial bodies tendsto "swim" when seen from Earth. Air turbulence bends incoming light andthis leads to the effect we call "twinkling." Light from stars comes tous as a tiny single shaft of light. On the other hand, multiplereflected rays of light make up the images we see from planets. Thesetwinkle as badly as those from stars, but because we simultaneously seea collection of twinkling shafts of light from planets, the effect isaveraged out. This makes the combined rays of light from planets appearsteadier than the light from stars.