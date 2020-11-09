Chicago’s wintry Veterans Day of 1995

Dear Tom,
I remember a significant rainstorm that turned to snow on Veterans Day in 1995 that caused all sorts of travel problems. Details?
Matt Miller, Lisle; Sue Flynn, Barrington
Dear Matt and Sue,
Veterans Day in 1995 turned out to be a wintry one. The weather was very rainy and quite mild Nov. 10 with readings in the 50s, and the city was soaked by 2.37 inches of rain. Temperatures fell Nov. 11, with rain changing to snow during the early morning hours. Official snowfall was just 1.9 inches at O’Hare, with similar amounts throughout the metropolitan area, but the combination of snow, strong winds, and falling temperatures created hazardous travel conditions. Airports were plagued by major delays and cancellations and downed power lines resulted in power outages.