Chicago’s wintry Veterans Day of 1995

CHICAGO — The high temperature of 76 degrees registered at Chicago’s official O’Hare field observing site Sunday afternoon established a new record high for November 8, exceeding the old record of 73 set 89 years ago in 1931.

This also marked the fifth consecutive day with a temperature of 70 degrees or higher, tying the old record of five-straight 70-degree days, which was set November 15 – 19, 1953.