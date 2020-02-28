Chicago’s weather records at Midway Airport vs O’Hare Field

Dear Tom,

Aren’t the weather records for Chicago skewed since the official weather reporting station was moved from Midway Airport to O’Hare Field? I’ve seen significant variations between the two.

Jim Mallord, Chicago

Dear Jim,

Variations do exist. Frank Wachowski, a 39-year National Weather Service veteran who headed up the Chicago weather observation network for years (and still observes in the Midway Airport area for the Weather Service and this column) says that Midway averages a bit warmer and wetter than O’Hare. Wachowski notes that Midway averages 39.09 inches of precipitation annually compared on O’Hare’s 36.89 inches. The Midway record is also longer than that for O’Hare, dating back to 1928 vs. O’Hare’s 1958. The urban heat island and the lake contribute to fluctuations between the stations.

