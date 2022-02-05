Chicago’s weather observer Frank Wachowski

Dear Tom,

Who is Frank Wachowski? Can you give more information on his background and what historical weather records he has access to?

–George Kalinka Naperville

Dear Tom,

Frank Wachowski is a name that is synonymous with Chicago weather. He retired from the National Weather Service in 1994 after an outstanding 40-year year career and continues as a cooperative weather observer for Midway Airport. He takes daily observations, supplementing information provided by automated equipment and weather observers at Midway, and is this area’s only source of sunshine data. He has firsthand knowledge of nearly all of Chicago’s post-1950 benchmark-weather events, and was an eyewitness to the April 21, 1967, Oak Lawn tornado. He has access to the city’s weather records and observations dating back to Nov. 1, 1870, the start of the city’s weather observations.