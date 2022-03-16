Dear Tom,

Did it get into the 70s on March 17, 1966, St. Patrick’s Day? I remember riding my bike around Park Ridge, loving the weather and a day off of school.

—Fran Fredricks, Elburn

Dear Fran,

It sure did. Irish eyes were smiling on a sunny and balmy St. Patrick’s Day 1966 when the mercury topped out at 73°. It was especially welcome since it was sandwiched between two of the city’s most wintry ones. In 1965, the city received nearly 4 inches of heavy wet snow on St. Patrick’s Day, and in 1967 despite 100 percent of the possible sunshine, the high tempe only reached 25° after a morning low of just 13°. The city’s warmest St. Patrick’s Day occurred 10 years ago, during the incredibly warm March of 2012 when the mercury peaked at 82°, one of the month’s record-setting eight 80°+ days.