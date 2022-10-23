Very dry air/strong SW winds power huge temp rises Friday
Frequency of 70 degree+ days the last third of October (Oct 21-31)
Above normal Sunshine so far in October 2022 – first time in 10 years!!
The first 10 days this month saw abundant sunshine, then we experienced much more cloudiness and much less sunshine until sunny skies returned the middle of this week. This recent burst of sunshine has helped boost the total monthly sunshine to two-thirds of possible – much above the normal October 57% of possible sunshine. So we’re well on our way toward an October with above normal sunshine – the first October with above normal sunshine since 2012!