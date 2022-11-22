Dear Tom,

I remember a heavy snow around Thanksgiving in probably the late 50’s or early 60’s. We were pushing cars up our hill because they hadn’t put on their snow tires yet. I was a young kid at the time, but it seemed to be at least 4 or 5 inches.

Dean Westrom, West Chicago

Dear Dean,

We checked with Chicago area weather historian and climatologist Frank Wachowski, and he suggested that it was around Thanksgiving in 1959. While just 0.3 inches of snow officially fell on the November 26 holiday, 2.2 inches fell on the 27th and 28th in the city at Midway Airport. Snowfall was heavier in areas to the west and north. O’Hare Airport received 3.4 inches of snow, with even heavier totals in some of the west and north suburbs.