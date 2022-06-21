Dear Tom,

A friend from Glendale, California said that they average about 200 days a year with highs in the mid-70s and we only get 10. I replied we get about 40 to 50 days. Can you tell me our actual mid-70’s each year?

—Ken Wall, Porter Indiana

Dear Ken,

Well, we get more than 10, but not as many as 40 or 50. We had Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski check the records dating back to 1942 when the city’s official thermometer was moved away from the lakefront to an inland location. Since then, we’ve averaged about 32 days each year when the high temperature falls in the comfortable 73-77-degree range. Expanding to highs in the entire range of 70s, the city has averaged 62 days annually. The most common high was 73, averaging eight each year, followed by 78 with seven. All the other highs in the 70s averaged six, except for 71 with only five.