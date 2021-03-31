Chicago’s spring and summer temperatures

All in all, March 2021, which ends tonight at midnight---is to end as it began--quietly! This month goes down in the books having exhibited "lamb-like" meteorological behavior for both its open and close.

Hard to believe as it may be, we've made it a third of the way through the three month meteorological/climatological spring season. We head into the new month of April tomorrow, a month which will see another 77 minutes of daylight come onto the scene---that's in addition to the 84 minutes of daylight we've picked up in March.