Dear Tom,
What are Chicago’s spring and summer temperatures like? I just moved here from southern Arizona, after having lived there all my life.
—Kevin Averison, Chicago
Dear Kevin,
Chicago has a much more varied climate than what you have gotten used to in southern Arizona. Summers here are warm and, most of the time, rather humid. Winters are cold and, most of the time, stormy. Spring and autumn are the seasons of transition, marked by increasing convective activity in the spring and by decreasing convective activity in the autumn. These are general averages; individual years will behave quite differently.
Daytime spring temps rise from the 40s in early March to the 70s by the end of May, then continue upward to the mid-80s by the middle of July, after which they fall again.
Chicago’s spring and summer temperatures
Dear Tom,