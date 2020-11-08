Dear Tom,
I was reading about the Chicago winter of 1917-1918, with its coal shortages and snow-bound trains. Laid-off workers were sent to clear the tracks. Details?
Chuck Meter Crystal Lake
Dear Chuck,
The winter of 1917-18 stands as the city’s seventh snowiest with 64.1 inches of snow. While most of that snow season was routine, the monumental exception was January, 1918, Chicago’s all-time snowiest month. It logged 42.5 inches of snow, more than the city’s current 36.3 inch full-season average. The month’s snowy tone was set from the get-go when the first of four major snowstorms dumped 5.7 inches of snow on January 1-2. The snow crippled transportation as Mayor William Hale Thompson ordered all traffic off the streets, so brigades of volunteer shovelers could remove the snow that was eventually dumped in vacant lots and the Chicago River.
Chicago’s snowy winter of 1917-18
Dear Tom,