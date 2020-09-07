Chicago’s record-setting heat of September 2017

Dear Tom,

I remember that Chicago had multiple 90s in late September two or three years ago. Was it record-breaking?

Bob Shay, Pontiac

Dear Bob,

It was September 2017 when the city logged seven consecutive 90s from Sept. 20-26. While two Septembers, 1959 and 1971, have logged eight 90s, and two others, 1939 and 1960, also recorded seven, in those years the 90s were not consecutive or as late in the month, so the 2017 late-season heatwave was record-setting. In 2017, there had only been nine 90-degree days through Sept. 19. On Sept. 20, the mercury reached 92, and that was followed by a pair of 94s, 95 and 93 on Sept. 23-24, and a pair of 92s on Sept. 25-26. September 2017, closed nearly five degrees above normal and ranks as the city’s 15th warmest September, tied with 2019 and 2005.

