Chicago’s record high temp of January 31, 1989

Dear Tom,

I recall an unseasonably mild spell in January 1989, when I could take my kids out without getting bundled up! Were any records broken?

Betsy Kass Park Ridge

Dear Betsy,

Only one record was set that month, but it was a significant one. The mercury reached 65 degrees on January 31 establishing a record high that still stands today. The city’s second warmest January 31 occurred in 2012 with a high of 57. The entire month was mild, averaging more than 7 degrees above normal, and ranks as the city’s eighth warmest January, tied with 1914 and 1921. Twenty-five of the month’s 31 days registered above normal and included a 22-day run from January 10-31, a string that continued through February 2. The record 65-degree high on the 31st in combination with the low of 40 was by far the month’s warmest day, averaging nearly 30 degrees above normal.