Dear Tom,
1953 seems to have been a very hot year. How many daily record highs were set that year, and how many are still in effect?
—Thanks, Larry Paarlberg
Dear Larry,
The year 1953 wears the crown for establishing the greatest number of record-high temps. The year had an unprecedented 22 record highs, and 14 of them are still in effect today. The year’s first record was set May 30, 1953, with a high of 93 degrees, and the final one was established Nov. 18 with a balmy high of 72.
Most notable was a six-day stretch of record heat from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, punctuated by back-to-back 101-degree days Sept. 1-2. Late-season warmth continued as the city experienced a four-day string of record highs in the middle 80s from Oct. 19-22. Finally, a November warm spell produced five straight 70s, but only the 72 on Nov. 18 remains a record.
Chicago’s record heat of 1953
