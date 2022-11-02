Three consecutive 70s in November – it’s happened only 7 times in 151 years of Chicago weather records The temperature topped out at 72-degrees at Chicago’s official observation location on O’Hare Field Tuesday, and we’re forecasting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday – should this occur it will be just the 8th time in our weather records dating back to 1871. So we’re in rare meteorological territory—these are late September-level temps we’re enjoying—and in EARLY NOVEMBER!

