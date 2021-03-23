Chicago’s overnight freezing temperatures

Dear Tom,

When will the words overnight freezing temps not be a part of your forecasts?

—Bill, Elmhurst

Dear Bill,

Most likely, it will be quite a while. While early-spring warmth brings out the gardening urge in many, weather-wise Chicagoans, know that in most years, subfreezing temperatures are far from over. The city’s long-term average date for the last spring freeze is April 18, but in outlying areas, freezing temperatures often occur well into May. Officially, the city’s earliest last freeze was a low of 28 on March 19, 1925, and the latest a 32-degree low on May 25, 1992. Spring 2012 provides a perfect example. March was the city’s warmest on record and featured 20 days with highs of 60 or higher, including an historic eight days in the 80s. With area vegetation leafed out and in full bloom, the mercury fell to freezing on April 11-12.

