Chicago’s official weather observations

Dear Tom,

The weather can be so different downtown from the rest of the area. Has there ever been any talk between the National Weather Service and local weather experts about moving the official weather reporting station from O’Hare Airport to somewhere in the Loop?

—Jamie Abbott, Chicago

Dear Jaime,

There are no plans to move the official observation site for Chicago from its current location at O’Hare International Airport. Weather observations from downtown Chicago are available on an hourly basis, as are observations from Midway Airport and several other locations in the Chicago area. Observations from one site, averaged over time, provide a climatology of the weather at that location. The same can be said for all observation locations.

