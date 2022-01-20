Chicago’s “normal” high temperature slowly rising

Dear Tom,

Chicago’s lowest normal high is now 31. My memory is that 50 years ago that figure was 29. Global warming?

—Bruce Hillstrom Chicago, East Lakeview

Dear Bruce,

Your memories are correct. By international convention, normal temperatures are computed every ten years covering the most recent 30-year period, so the city’s current normals are based on the climatological data from 1991-2020. The city’s lowest normal high is currently 31 from January 13-28, and it was also 31 in the just-updated 1981-2010 normals. Previous normals were indeed lower. For example, during the 1971-2000 period, the city’s lowest normal high was 28 on January 15-16. The city’s temperatures have been slowly rising in recent years, a combination of a warming climate and growing urbanization.