Chicago’s March 29, 1954 snowstorm

With a Wind Advisory in effect, westerly winds gusted well over 50 mph at several locations in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana today. As of 4PM, the highest gust reported was 60 mph at the Valparaiso Airport in Indiana – a 55 mph gust was recorded at O’Hare and Gary, Indiana with 53 mph at Midway, DuPage, Morris and Lewis University Airports .

A deep center of low pressure will move east from Lake Superior into Canada tonight. The associated tight pressure gradient that produced the strong winds today will loosen a bit allowing winds to shift more northwesterly and slowly diminish here overnight.