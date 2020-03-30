Dear Tom,
My parents used to tell me how my father struggled to drive his 1949 Studebaker to the hospital when I was born on March 29, 1954 because there was so much snow. How much snow fell that day?
Chuck Dean, Tempe, Arizona
Dear Chuck,
There was a lot. That day the Chicago area was trying to cope with an unforecast 7.7-inch snowstorm that brought city traffic to a near standstill. The storm was unexpected with the forecasts calling for just a few rain or snow showers. Instead, a heavy, wet snow blanketed the city, snarling traffic, causing streets to be blocked by stalled cars. The month opened with a major 11.8-inch snowstorm on March 2-3 and the month’s robust 19.9-inch total snowfall made it the city’s fourth snowiest March behind 1926- 23.1 inches, 1965-22.3 inches and 1930 21.6 inches.
Chicago’s March 29, 1954 snowstorm
Dear Tom,