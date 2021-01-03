Chicago’s low December snowfall

Dear Tom,
Was Chicago’s total December snowfall the last three years, the lowest on record for three consecutive Decembers?
Marty G., Bristol, Illinois
Dear Marty,
It was. December snow has been scarce recently with 1.4 inches in 2018, 2.0 inches in 2019, and 2.8 inches this December for a three-year total of just 6.2 inches, quite low for a month that averages 8.2 inches of snow. The closest least-snowy December trio was 7.3 inches from 1922-24 (2.4, 1.6, and 3.3 inches) followed by 7.4 inches from 1937-39 (3.4, 3.5, and 0.5 inches). December is typically the city’s third snowiest month behind January’s 10.8-inch average and 9.1 inches in February. The city’s snowiest December trio totaling 65.7 inches occurred 1949-51(5.3, 27.1, and 33.3 inches), followed by 1976-78’s 65.0 inches (14.4, 19.2 and 31.4 inches).
