Chicago’s low December snowfall

Hazardous conditions for travel and outdoor activities will likely occur overnight into Sunday morning across portions of the Chicago area.

Along the Fox River Valley and farther west pockets of dense fog will likely form. possibly dropping visibility to a quarter-mile or less overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures and dew-points will be in the middle and upper 20s also causing condensation on paved areas, so the resulting poor visibility and slick spots will make for some hazardous conditions for those traveling or participating in outdoor activities. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until later Sunday morning for gray-shaded counties on the map below.