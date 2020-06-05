Chicago’s local weather forecasts and terrain references

Dear Tom,

Local weather forecasts contrast what will happen north or south of Interstate 80. What makes I-80 such a magical dividing line.

Rick Weiland Evanston

Dear Rick,

There is no magic. Chicago forecasts often use well-known map features like highways to describe the weather, only because they do provide well-known references. Thunderstorms first reach the I-39 corridor as they approach the Chicago area, or the snow shield from a winter storm will affect only portions of the area north or south of I-80. East-west frontal boundaries often stall out along the I-80 corridor, not because of the interstate, but because the highway coincides with the south end of Lake Michigan, a feature that does affect the weather bringing significant temperature differences across the front and often determining the rain-snow boundary.