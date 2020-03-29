Chicago’s late-season snowstorm of 1926

Dear Tom,

Last year you ran a column on April Fool’s Day snowstorms but did not mention 1926. Our parents were married in Chicago that day and there was so much snow that many guests could not make it. Details?

Marjorie Nath Ettlinger

Dear Marjorie,

There was a very good reason that many guests could not attend your parents’ April 1 wedding, but it was not because of snow on their wedding day. Only a trace of snow fell on April 1, but the city had been paralyzed by a massive late-season snowstorm that brought 12.6 inches of heavy, wet snow on March 30-31. Things did not improve and actually got worse in the days following their wedding with an additional 6.1 inches of snow falling on April 2-3 with the snow depth reaching 10 inches. Spring did arrive a few days later as temperatures approached 60-degrees on April 10 and the month ended with a summery 87-degree high on April 30.