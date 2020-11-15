Chicago’s large November temperature drops

Dear Tom,

Was our recent temperature drop from November 10-11 the largest-ever in Chicago?

Joan

Dear Joan,

While the city’s 40-degree temperature drop just experienced from a high of 75 on November 10 to a low of 35 on the 11th was substantial, it does not hold a candle to the city’s largest day-to day change of 61 degrees, which occurred almost on the same dates in 1911 during a storm referred to as the Great Blue Norther. In that case, the mercury dropped from a high of 74 on November 11 to a low of 13 on November 12, a 61-degree plunge. The period around November 10 is noted for large temperature changes in the Midwest, which have spawned some very powerful storms, including the 1913 White Hurricane, the 1940 Armistice Day Storm, and the 1975 Edmund Fitzgerald Storm.

