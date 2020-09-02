Dear Tom,
I heard that Summer 2020 was the city’s hottest on record. I can’t believe
it when I remember 1988, 1995 and 2012. How can that be?
Chuck Kennell
Richard Wolff
Dear Chuck and Richard,
The final numbers are in, and Summer 2020 was indeed, the city’s hottest on
record dating back to 1871. The three-month meteorological summer June, July
and August period averaged 76.7 degrees, beating out runner-up 1955’s
76.4-degree average and 1995’s 76.3 degrees. While this summer lacked
extreme heat, logging no triple-digit days, the warmth was consistent with
no prolonged cool snaps. The three-month period featured only two days with
highs in the 60s. The average summer high was 86.2 degrees, the city’s fifth
warmest and the average low was 67.1 degrees, the third warmest on record,
so the warm nights also played a major part in cementing the first-place
finish.
Chicago’s hottest summer on record
