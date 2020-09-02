Chicago’s hottest summer on record

CHICAGO — Thunder rumbled a few times early Tuesday afternoon on the North Side of Chicago, but the rains accompanying it aren't likely to put much of a dent in the drought currently underway in the area.

In fact, model rainfall averages generally run from 0.10" to as much as 0.59" in a few spots, and coming days will see a return to 80-degree warmth and dry weather with a good deal of early September sunshine.