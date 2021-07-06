Chicago’s heat wave of 1995

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homeowner in Tennessee stepped out of the shower to find an uninvited guest — specifically, a 6-foot snake — sprawled across his bathroom floor.

The incident occurred Monday at a home in Murfreesboro, according to pest control technicians with Trapper Jack Wildlife Specialist. The homeowner called Trapper Jack at around 8 a.m. after spotting the snake slithering in the bathroom.