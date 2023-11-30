A more active weather pattern seems to be coming together over the coming days and the next week.

The first of a series of weather systems likely to bring Chicago precipitation is slated in here early Friday. The form that precip takes will be interesting to monitor. It seems quite likely it will take the form of rain in the city—especially lakeside areas when “NE” winds will blow off the 45-degree waters of southern Lake Michigan. But air chilly enough to support a period of snow or a wintry mix isn’t to be all that far away Friday and we continue to see model indications snow or a wintry mix could occur in areas west of Chicago—but with some wet snowflakes possibly mixed in over parts of the city away from the lake and, with a greater probability of occurring—over northern suburbs.

The first system moves on during Saturday so precip will break then. But additional systems follow—difficult to time with great precision and not being especially well handled yet by our models.

One disturbance appears likely to swing through Sunday—another in the Tue/Tue night time frame. Both are come through with the demarcation between some rain or snow not solid at this point. They’ll have to be watched. Neither appears as a huge storm at this point.

Still, another appears a possibility the following weekend and early week—with a spell of milder Pacific air between in the Wed/Thu/Fri/Sat period when daytime highs are likely to surge into the low or mid-40s—ABOVE NORMAL for this time of year. There’s a modestly colder look to the week which follows on current numerical forecast guidance.

Northern Lights in the Nights Ahead?

NOAA’s Space Weather forecasters and northern lights enthusiasts and followers have noted a strong, potentially Earth-directed solar flare which occurred on the sun Tuesday. It may set the stage for auroral displays in coming nights. Such flares sends waves of charged particles toward Earth—a development which can produce colorful northern lights displays when they make contact with Earth’s atmosphere. (https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/phenomena/aurora)

These showers of charged particles can produce GEOMAGNETIC STORMS, which can interfere with certain radio transmissions. The potential for northern lights is elevated in the wake of such flares when they send their energy toward Earth.

Check NOAA Space weather model predictions of the auroral oval in coming nights. The University of Alaska’s department of Geophysical Sciences issues “aurora forecasts”–laying out the region of the planet in which Northern Lights may occur—and the forecast suggests the northern U.S. is in the region where this possibility is elevated tonight. (https://www.gi.alaska.edu/monitors/aurora-forecast)