Chicago’s dragonfly infestation of 1972

A Freeze watch is in effect later Friday night and Saturday morning for the entire Chicago area covering northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana. With unseasonably cold Canadian-source high pressure overhead, clearing skies and diminishing winds temperatures are forecast to fall out of the 40s through the 30s, possibly dropping into the upper 20s during the pre-dawn and early morning hours Saturday morning. Plants and other activities sensitive to freezing temperatures should be protected. The areas under a Freeze Watch are shaded in blue on the headlined map.

Chicago-area river stages continue in a falling mode. Only the segments at Gurnee on the Des Plaines River, Starved Rock to LaSalle on the Illinois River and Harvard to Algonquin on the Fox River are in Minor Flood. River segments under Flood Warnings are green-shaded on the headlined map.