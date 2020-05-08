Dear Tom,
I think it was the summer of 1972 we had an infestation of dragonflies. Is there any record of this ?
Kevin Salvino
Dear Kevin,
There is. We checked the newspaper archives and you are absolutely correct. In early September, 1972 the Chicago area was invaded by millions of dragonflies, enough to actually darken skies across the area. Chicago area boaters also reported large clouds of the swarming insects several miles offshore. Entomologists related the dragonfly invasion to the area’s bumper crop of mosquitos, a favorite dragonfly food, that hatched after a very rainy August and early September soaked the area with more than 8 inches of rain. A more recent dragonfly invasion occurred in the Chicago area in late July and early August 2015, following nearly 10 inches of rain in June and July.
Chicago’s dragonfly infestation of 1972
Dear Tom,