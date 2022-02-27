Chicago’s climate normals for February 29

Dear Tom,

Climate normals are calculated from the most recent three decades(30 readings). What about February 29, since there are only seven or eight such readings in a 30-year span?

—Shamel Shawki, Naperville

Dear Shamel,

Since Chicago weather records began in late 1870, there have been 37 leap days from 1872-2020. For most of that period, the Feb. 28 normals were used for Feb. 29. However, a few years ago, the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) began computing normals for leap day. The current 1991-2020 normals, were compiled from data for Feb. 28 along with data for the seven leap days in that period yielding the current Feb. 29 normal high/low of 41/26. Though leap day normals for precipitation, snowfall, and degree days are computed, in a leap year the February monthly normals remain unchanged with no additions for Feb. 29.

