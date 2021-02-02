Dear Tom,
I was reading about the blizzard of Jan. 6-7, 1918 and the overall snowy January winter that year. How late was there still snow on the ground?
Aubrey Hanover Park
Dear Aubrey,
The winter of 1917-18 was a snowy one for Chicago with season’s total snowfall of 64.1 inches. Back then, it was the city’s snowiest winter, but today ranks as seventh snowiest. January was extremely snowy, logging 42.5 inches, and remains the city’s all-time snowiest month. Snow fell on 22 days that month, and the city was hit by four major snow storms, the biggest 14.9 inches on January 6-7. The ground remained snow covered the entire month, with the deepest snow cover 25 inches on the 13th. The bulk of the snow melted by late February, and the season’s last significant snow cover was gone by mid-March, though the large snow piles did not completely melt until well into spring.
Chicago’s blizzard of Jan. 6-7, 1918
Dear Tom,