Dear Tom,

Of Chicago’s top 20 snowstorms, two occurred on the same date and it wasn’t during winter! Why would extreme snowstorms come out of season?

—Sheldon Banoff, Deerfield

Dear Sheldon,

You are referring to two of the city’s biggest late-season snowstorms, the 19.2” snowstorm of March 25-26, 1930, and the 14.3” March 25-26, 1970 storm. Early spring and late fall are prime times for intense storm systems to develop as the atmosphere transitions from fall to winter or winter to spring. These storms produce a variety of adverse weather, often delivering heavy snow on their cold N/NW flanks, and severe thunderstorms and violent tornadoes in the southern warm sector. Both of those late-March snowstorms had access to an abundance of Gulf moisture to produce the heavy snow. The 1970 storm was even followed by another snowstorm, 10.7” on April 1-2.