Dear Tom,

My mom always says how she was born in a snowstorm in Chicago on April Fool’s Day 1970. Is she telling the truth, or is it just an April Fool’s joke gone rogue?

Peter Magner, Northfield



Dear Peter,

There is absolutely no fooling around here. Your mother was born during the city’s biggest April snowstorm when 10.7 inches fell on April 1-2, 1970. The snow was accompanied by thunder and was severely drifted by strong northeast winds gusting to 52 mph. The bulk of the snow, 8.2 inches, fell on April 1. The weight of the heavy, wet snow caused damage to trees, shrubs, and power lines. The storm also forced the relocation of the then-annual preseason Cubs-White Sox City Series to Tulsa, Okla. That snow was the city’s second major snowstorm in a week. In a similar scenario, 14.3 inches of snow buried the city on March 25-26.