Chicago’s 80-degree or higher days in 2021

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. — A woman has been charged in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Rolling Meadows, according to police.

Police said officers responded to The Preserve at Woodfield apartment complex just before 9:45 p.m. Thursday evening in the 4700 block of Arbor Drive when officers discovered a 29-year-old man, James P. Jones, deceased at the scene.