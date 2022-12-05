For the third straight year, the fledgling Chicago snow season is off to a slow start. To date, just 1.1 inches have fallen at the official O’Hare site, and at this time, no major snowfall appears likely in the week ahead. In many seasons the city has already been hit by several major snowstorms, three of the biggest: 12.0 inches on Nov. 25-26, 1895, 11.3 inches on Dec. 9-10, 1934, and 11.2 inches on Nov. 20-21, 2015.

