Chicago’s 2021-22 snowfall season compared to points south

Dear Tom,

With the season’s first snowfall still pending, I’m wondering how Chicago is comparing to points south. How far south do we have to go to compare?

Mike Scharf



Dear Mike,

With the new year approaching, Chicago is nearly six weeks beyond the average date of its first measurable snow, which typically falls around November 16. Based on climate data from the from the National Centers for Environmental Information, the January 1 line runs from the southern portions of Delaware and Maryland across far southern Tennessee through northwest Arkansas and far southeast Oklahoma to Texas’s Big Bend region. South of that line, snow is not an every-year occurrence, but when it does occur, it’s usually in January or February. Southern cities that routinely record their first snow around January 1 include Raleigh, Little Rock, and Memphis.